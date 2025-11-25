Gaurav Gogoi seeks disclosure of ‘mastermind’ in Zubeen Garg death probe

Guwahati, Nov 25 Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday demanded that the state government reveal the “real mastermind” behind the case related to singer Zubeen Garg, alleging that key information was being withheld from the public.

Speaking to reporters at Bishwanath Chariali, Gogoi referred to the names mentioned in the Assam Assembly and questioned who was allegedly directing those involved.

He claimed that the government had failed to provide full clarity and that people, especially in rural areas, were beginning to lose faith that justice would be delivered.

“The government has spoken about certain individuals, but who is the mastermind behind this? That has not been made public. Instead of transparency, confusion is being created through different narratives,” Gogoi said.

He further accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of failing to honour his earlier assurance of making the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report public.

According to Gogoi, the Chief Minister had promised to release the findings at an earlier stage but had not done so so far. He claimed that the handling of the issue had embarrassed the government even within its own political circles.

The Congress leader also alleged that a wider plot was underway to influence the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. He claimed that certain recent decisions and administrative actions were aimed at helping the ruling party stay in power.

Gogoi said the Congress had strengthened its Block Level Agents and booth-level monitoring teams to ensure transparency in the electoral process.

“In a bid to safeguard his chair, the Chief Minister is trying to bring voters from other states and include their names in Assam’s voter list. This is dangerous for the future of democracy in Assam,” he alleged, urging citizens and political parties to remain vigilant against any form of electoral manipulation.

Meanwhile, addressing party workers, former APCC president Ripun Bora accused the ruling BJP of failing to achieve meaningful development over the last decade, while another former state Congress chief Bhupen Bora invoked the legacy of Assam’s cultural icons, saying unity and harmony in the state must be protected at all costs.

He asserted that the people of Assam would not allow divisive forces to weaken the state’s social and democratic fabric.

