Gautam Gambhir Mops Shiv Mandir Premises in Delhi's Karol Bagh as Part of Cleanliness Drive - Video

On Wednesday, January 17, BJP Member of Parliament and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir was captured on video mopping the premises of the Shiv Mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh. The video, shared by the news agency ANI, shows the Indian cricketer actively participating in a cleanliness drive at the temple.

Gambhir's involvement in this cleanliness initiative is part of a broader nationwide campaign spearheaded by the BJP. Prominent BJP leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, are actively engaging in this initiative, aligned with the nationwide cleanliness drive initiated by BJP president JP Nadda. The overarching goal is to instil a sense of civic responsibility and environmental consciousness among Indian citizens.

Gambhir Mopping Temple Premises

#WATCH | Delhi | BJP MP and former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir cleans the premises of Shiv Mandir in Karol Bagh as part of the cleanliness drive. pic.twitter.com/HGumv9iHRf — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

This campaign also echoes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to ensure cleanliness at pilgrimage places and temples across the country. PM Modi, in light of the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, has urged the public to actively participate in maintaining cleanliness at these sacred sites. The involvement of high-profile figures like Gautam Gambhir emphasizes the collective responsibility to foster a cleaner and more environmentally conscious society.