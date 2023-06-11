General Manoj Pande meets Himachal Governor, discusses security matters

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 11 : Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande met Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhawan on Saturday as part of a courtesy call.

During the meeting, Governor was briefed by the Chief of Army Staff on various issues related to the Army. During this brief interaction, the duo also discussed security of the region and other important issues, said an official statement.

The Governor honoured General Pande by presenting a Himachali cap and shawl along with a memento on the occasion. During the meeting, Lt. General S.S. Mahal, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) also remained present on the occasion.

On Saturday Manoj Pande reviewed Indian Military Academy's passing out parade in Uttarakhand's Dehradun.

