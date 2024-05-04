Geniben Thakor reminds Shankar Chaudhary of duties in fight for Banaskantha

Banaskantha, May 4 Geniben Thakor, the Congress’ candidate for the Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat, slammed her political counterpart Shankar Chaudhary, the Speaker of Gujarat Legislative Assembly, in a Congress sabha in Banaskantha, even as Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi reached the constituency on Friday in her support.

Thakor didn't mince words, stating, "The constituency delegate should also consider the responsibility of being a Parliament member. The dignity of the parliamentary position should not be undermined. The delegates of the constituency should fulfil their duties. People will question whose side they are on."

This direct attack on Chaudhary, who also hails from Banaskantha and is known for his long-standing political career, has fueled an already charged political atmosphere.

Further, she expressed gratitude to the people of Banaskantha remarking, "Your trust and solidarity are the driving force behind our collective efforts."

She emphasised the need for political integrity, stressing, "We must stay true to our principles and not yield to opportunistic manoeuvres."

Thakor has taken a novel approach to her campaign, initiating a political crowdfunding drive encouraging constituents to contribute financially to her nomination deposit with a starting point of Rs. 11.

Geniben's innovative fundraising strategy has stirred considerable interest.

She actively promotes a QR code on social media for campaign donations.

The electoral landscape in Banaskantha is competitive.

The BJP's Dr. Rekhaben Chaudhary, known for her grassroots work and party affiliations, poses a formidable challenge.

The Lok Sabha elections in this constituency have historically witnessed significant margins, with the BJP's Parbat Savabhai Patel securing a decisive victory in 2019. Gujarat goes to polls on May 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor