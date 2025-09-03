German FM calls on PM Modi, appreciates India's call for Ukraine ceasefire

New Delhi, Sep 3 Visiting German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, conveying appreciation for India's call to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Wadephul noted that India and Germany have taken steps to expand strategic partnership in various sectors, especially in security and defence, economy and trade as well as skilled labour.

"Had great talks with Narendra Modi today. Our countries have taken good steps to expand our strategic partnership across the board, particularly in security and defence, economy and trade as well as skilled labour. We also greatly appreciate India‘s call for a ceasefire in Ukraine," Wadephul posted on X after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Johann Wadephul held talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House. During the meeting, the two leaders backed greater collaboration in furthering industry linkages, talent mobility, digital, semiconductors and critical technologies.

EAM Jaishankar appreciated Germany's strong advocacy for closer ties between India and the European Union (EU) and proactive pushing in concluding the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

"Held detailed discussions on our bilateral agenda as we prepare for the next round of Inter-Governmental Consultations to be held in India. Explored greater collaboration in furthering industry linkages, talent mobility, digital, semiconductors and critical technologies. Appreciate Germany’s strong advocacy for closer India-EU ties and proactive push in concluding the FTA. Also exchanged views on our multilateral cooperation and global issues, including the Ukraine conflict, situation in Middle East/West Asia and the Indo-Pacific," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

On Tuesday, Johann Wadephul arrived in New Delhi after concluding his engagements in Bengaluru. In a statement shared on Facebook, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called India a "key strategic partner" for Germany and described "tech hub Bengaluru" as the "turbine of economic power house".

In a statement shared by the German Foreign Ministry on Facebook, Wadephul stated, "India is not only the largest democracy and most populous country in the world, but also a key strategic partner for Germany – politically, scientifically, culturally and economically. Tech hub Bangalore is the turbine of this economic powerhouse. During my visit to the million metropolis yesterday, this was felt at every corner. This is where technology, innovation and knowledge exchange go hand in hand. Businesses and people benefit from it - in India as well as in Germany."

"What this means is particularly clear here in Bangalore: In the largest development center of Mercedes-Benz outside Germany, over 8,500 people are working on innovations of tomorrow. I was able to open the new Experience Center at the SAP campus - a strong signal for the German-Indian technology partnership," he added.

He also visited Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru and mentioned that India is massively investing in research and high-tech.

He stated, "Even during the visit to the satellite test centre of Indian space research Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian Institute of Science, it becomes clear: India is massively investing in research and high-tech - and relies on cooperation with Germany."

"At the same time, encounters with German learners at Goethe-Institute and with staff of the Consulate General show how many highly qualified specialists from India are interested in Germany - as a place of work and study. Over 64,000 visa applications were filed in Bangalore in 2024 alone. Knowledge of German, training and openness are the key so that we can utilise this potential. Our task: create the right framework - for professionals, students, companies and joint innovation," he added.

