German, Indian Navy chiefs discuss ways to strengthen cooperation

New Delhi, Jan 20 Navy chief of Germany, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach met Indian Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar discussed avenues to strengthen naval cooperation and enhance inter-operability.

On arrival Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach was welcomed with an impressive Guard of Honour at South Block lawns.

Schonbach also met several other security and external affairs officers in New Delhi. He also met Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan and discussed ways to enhance bilateral defence relationship.

Last year in August, Navies of India and Germany carried out a joint exercise, which included helicopter landings and search and seizure operations, in Gulf of Aden near Yemen. The Indian Navy's frigate Trikand exercised with German frigate Bayern in the Gulf of Aden.

The exercise enhanced inter-operability and facilitated exchange of best practices between partner navies in maritime domain.

