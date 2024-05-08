Ghaziabad Double Murder: Mother Son Stabbed To Death in Uttar Pradesh

In a startling event out of Ghaziabad, the Uttar Pradesh Police discovered two deceased individuals—a mother and her son—both with their throats slashed, lying in a pool of blood. The search is currently on for the accused who are absconding. The identity of the deceased is still awaited. This is the second such case which was emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Last month, a businessman who suffered losses in the covid pandemic allegedly killed his wife and son with a kitchen knife. The man also slit his throat after killing his wife and son.

Lying in a pool of blood, Amardeep Sharma was still alive when a police team barged into his house in the afternoon. Cops, while gathering evidence, found a diary in Sharma’s room. As per the diary, the man closed his departmental store after suffering great losses during the pandemic. The businessman had opened a departmental store in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra, but suffered losses during covid-19 lockdowns. He had taken loans from different people, but failed to repay them. He was forced to shut shop three months ago so that he could pay the people back. He had recently applied for another loan of Rs 25 lakh by mortgaging the house. But that house is in the name of his father. His brother, however, was against his plan to mortgage the house



