Ghaziabad Horror: Father, Stepmother Detained After 7-Year-Old Dies Following Alleged Assault

A disturbing incident of crime has came to light where a father and stepmother of a seven-year-old allegedly beaten to death at their home in the Dasna. This incident occurred on Sunday, 11 January 2026 in Ghaziabad. Police have detained both couple. Police reported that a couple has confessed to severely assaulting a girl, a claim supported by her injuries.

While they haven't been formally arrested or charged, pending the child's autopsy and a formal complaint from her maternal family, an investigation is underway. Assistant Commissioner of Police Priyashri Pal stated that legal action will follow receipt of the complaint. A couple, Mohammad Akram and Nisha, are in custody after they brought an unconscious girl to a hospital late Sunday night, where she was pronounced dead. Police have sent the body for a postmortem examination. The incident occurred within the Wave City police station's jurisdiction.

Authorities are awaiting a complaint from the girl's family and the autopsy report before filing a First Information Report (FIR) to ascertain the cause of death and initiate legal action, according to the ACP. Mohammad Muzammil, the brother of the girl’s biological mother, told HT that the stepmother and father used to regularly beat his sister’s three children. He stated the couple beat the seven-year-old on Saturday, punished her by sending her to the terrace at night, and severely assaulted her again on Sunday before taking her to the hospital.

Muzammil said the family will file a police complaint after the funeral rites are completed in their native village in Muradnagar. Police confirmed they are awaiting the complaint and autopsy results before proceeding with an FIR and potential arrests, stating that the family is currently occupied with the autopsy and burial arrangements.