Giriraj Singh's 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' to start today

Patna, Oct 18 Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, who represents the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency, will launch his 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' from Bhagalpur on Friday, with the stated aim of uniting the community in Bihar.

Speaking to the media persons in Begusarai on Thursday, Union Minister Singh outlined his itinerary, which includes stops in districts of the Seemanchal region, known for their Muslim-majority populations.

His Yatra will go from Bhagalpur to Katihar via Naugachia on Saturday, then proceed to Purnea on October 20, Araria on October 21, and conclude in Kishanganj on October 22.

His decision to travel through these specific districts has sparked controversy due to the religious demographics of the region. Union Minister Singh, however, has emphasised that the focus of the Yatra is to promote Hindu unity and pride, positioning it as a response to what he views as the need to consolidate the Hindu community in these areas.

The Yatra is likely to trigger political debate and reactions, especially in the context of Bihar's communal dynamics, as the region is often seen as a flashpoint for religious and political tensions. The scheduled Yatra has drawn criticism from opposition parties while the BJP has distanced itself from the programme.

Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal has clarified that the Yatra is not being conducted under the party's banner.

JD-U leader and MLC Neeraj Kumar, along with leaders from the RJD, Congress, and the Left parties, have condemned the Yatra.

Union Minister Singh, while defending the purpose of his Yatra, said: "The Hindu community must unite to avoid a fate similar to that of Hindus in Kashmir, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. My Yatra aims to awaken Hindus to the potential dangers of disunity."

"If Hindus lose their status in the country, Indian democracy itself would be endangered," he added.

Union Minister Singh sought to reassure critics by asserting that his Yatra is not promoting any illegal activities but is a means to protect the identity and survival of Hindus.

He also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of wanting a civil war in India through provocative statements and a disregard for the law.

Additionally, Union Minister Singh said that the Waqf Board is an "illegitimate child of the Congress" and accused the Congress of unquestioningly supporting the Board’s decisions.

The Union Minister's strong and controversial remarks have intensified the political friction surrounding the Yatra, particularly in the communally sensitive Seemanchal region.

