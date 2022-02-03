Girl dies due to inhalation of carbon monoxide leaking from geyser in Delhi's Dwarka
A 13-year-old girl died due to inhalation of carbon monoxide leaking from the bathroom geyser in Delhi's Dwarka on January 31, Delhi police said.
The girl had gone to take a bath and when she did not return the family members broke the door. The girl was found unconscious in the bathroom and was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead. Post mortem report said death was due to inhalation of Carbon Monoxide gas leaking from a geyser, said police.
No foul play has been detected, said a police officer.
Probe in the matter is going on. Further details are awaited.
