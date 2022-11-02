'Global Investors Meet' kickstarts today in Bengaluru, PM to address inaugural function

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural function of 'Invest Karnataka 2022', the Global Investors Meet of the state, via video conferencing today.

The address is slated for 10:30 AM today.

The meet is aimed to attract prospective investors and set up development agenda for the next decade.

The three-day program, being held from November 2-4 in Bengaluru will have more than 80 speaker sessions.

The speakers include some of the top industry leaders including Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, and Vikram Kirloskar among others. Along with this, a number of business exhibitions with more than three hundred exhibitors, and country sessions would run parallelly, read an official statement by the PMO.

The country sessions would each be hosted by the partner countries - France, Germany, Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, and Australia - which would be bringing in high-level ministerial and industrial delegations from their respective countries, the statement said.

The global scale of the event will give Karnataka an opportunity to showcase its culture to the world as well, the statement added.

On Tuesday, Karnataka chief minister talking to reporters after inspecting the arrangements for the three-day meet at Palace Ground in Bengaluru said the 'Invest Karnataka' is going to grab the attention of the whole world.

He stated that global investments are coming to Karnataka as the state has a rich atmosphere. This will put a strong foundation for the development of Karnataka in the next five years. It is a most important meet and all technocrats, young engineers, IT/BT experts, startups, educational institutions and global and domestic investors are welcome to Bengaluru.

"We are expecting over Rs 5 lakh crore investment and the State High level Committee has already given clearance for investment over Rs 2.8 lakh crore. This is our commitment to our investors and we are going to distribute the certificate of investment tomorrow. We will sign an agreement with new investors and give all the clearances in the next few days. The State of Karnataka is making a big leap in the industrial sector and it will be evident in tomorrow's meet," the chief minister said.

Bommai said most of the investors have shown interest for investment beyond Bengaluru, and new industries are coming up in Ramanagar, Hubballi-Dharwad, Ballari, Kalaburagi and Mysuru.

The dream of Beyond Bengaluru is becoming a reality, he said.

Last week, the FMCG Cluster to come up in Dharwad was inaugurated in Hubballi and expected an investment of Rs 10,000 crore. It is going to provide employment to over one lakh people. The textile park will come up in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Raichur districts; Pharma Park in Yadgir; Electronic Park in Mysuru and Defence production unit in Tumkur.

"The situation is conducive in Karnataka and plays an important role in building New Karnataka. Our aim is to contribute One Trillion Dollar to the Prime Minister's five Trillion dollar economy of India. The ecosystem that exists in China is present in Karnataka. The state has made achievements in the manufacturing sector," the chief minister said.

( With inputs from ANI )

