Goa Assembly Results 2022: The credit for this win goes to the party worker: Pramod Sawant

After retaining his position in Goa CM Pramod Sawant dedicated his win to the party workers he said, "The credit for this win goes to the party workers...BJP will form the govt in Goa."

#WATCH "The credit for this win goes to the party workers...BJP will form the govt in Goa," says Goa CM Pramod Sawant#GoaElections2022pic.twitter.com/dVGPvnNidh — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

After a tough fight, Goa CM Pramod Sawant wins in Sanquelim. Earlier, the leader was trailing from the seat but now he marked the victory.

Talking on the same, BJP MP Hema Malini over the win of her party said, "We already knew our govt will form; we have worked for every developmental aspect, which is why the public trust us... nothing can come in front of a bulldozer, as it can finish everything within a minute, be it cycle or anything else."

BJP has marked its victory in Uttarakhand as well as Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Goa.

While in Punjab AAP defeated everyone. AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann has won from Dhuri constituency. Bhagwant Mann will address the people of Punjab in Sangrur at 1 pm.



