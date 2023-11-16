Goa: BJP MP borrows opposition's artwork, Cong advises to follow its ideology over freedom to press

Panaji, Nov 16 The Congress on Thursday advised Goa BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Sadanand Shet Tanavade to follow the Ideology of the grand old party of giving freedom to press in the country after the latter allegedly borrowed their artwork to post on X.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Amit Patkar reacting to the incident posted on X said: "Choosing @INCIndia Symbol & artwork on #NationalPressDay2023 for greetings shows your interest and confidence in Congress party. Thank you for accepting it."

Tanavade while extending greetings to the media fraternity on the National Press Day had allegedly posted artwork having Congress logo and social media details at the bottom of it. However, the post on 'X' by Tanavade was later withdrawn.

Congress Media Development President Amarnath Panjikar advised the BJP leader to follow the ideology of Congress of giving freedom to the press in India

"Thank you @BJP4Goa President @ShetSadanand for using the Poster of @INCIndia to extend your wishes on National Press Day. I am sure you will surely convey to @BJP4India @JPNadda & @PMOIndia @narendramodi to follow the ideology of Congress of giving Freedom to Press in India," Panjikar said on X.

--IANS

