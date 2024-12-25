Goa Boat Accident: One Dead, Around 20 Others Rescued After Tourist Boat Capsizes off Calangute Beach (VIDEO)

Goa Boat Accident: One person died and nearly 20 others were injured when a tourist boat capsized off Calangute beach in North Goa on Wednesday. The incident occurred around midday due to an engine malfunction, according to police.

Sanjay Yadav, Lifeguard in charge, said 13 people were rescued from the incident. "A boat capsized at the Calangute beach...We rescued 13 people in the incident. We don't know the exact number of people but around 6 people from the same family who were stuck under the boat were in a critical situation...We don't know the reason for the incident. Out of those 6 people, one has died," Yadav told ANI.

According to reports, the boat, carrying more than 20 passengers, capsized approximately 60 meters from the shore. Passengers, aged between six and 65 years, included a family of 13 from Khed, Maharashtra. Two children, aged six and seven, along with two women, aged 25 and 55, were revived and hospitalized for further treatment.

Two passengers were not wearing life jackets, complicating the rescue efforts. A 54-year-old male, who was found floating in the sea, was declared dead upon arrival.

Drishti Marine Lifesavers, the lifeguard agency at Calangute Beach, rescued the passengers. Eighteen lifesavers rushed to the scene to assist and brought all the survivors safely to shore.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death by drowning and are investigating the cause of the accident.