Goa: Calangute Police arrest two for vehicle lifting, recover six vehicles worth Rs 10 lakh

Calangute (Goa) [India], May 14 : Two persons allegedly involved in vehicle lifting were arrested and six stolen vehicles worth Rs 10 lakh were recovered, the police said on Sunday.

On April 15, an offence for criminal breach of trust was registered against the unknown accused person. As per the allegations, the accused took a scooter and a car for rent from Baga Calangute Goa and didn't return them on time. It was found that the accused had given fake IDs.

After registering the complaint, the police started investigating the matter. Upon technical surveillance, the identity of the accused was revealed.

A police team consisting of Head Constable Satish Sawant, police Constable Mahendra Chari and Gaurav Chodankar, carried out the investigation and traced two individuals at Uchgaon in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, involved in the crime.

The accused have been identified as Sanjay Kalke and Saddam Khudbuddin, the police said.

During the preliminary examination of the accused, it was found that the modus operandi would take vehicles on rent from Goa, then change their colour and registration number in Kolhapur, and thereafter dispose of the vehicles for monetary gains in Kolhapur.

With the arrest of two accused, Calangute Police has busted the gang of vehicle lifters and there is more likely recovery of bikes, the police said.

The arrest also led to the recovery of six stolen vehicles, which include five two-wheelers and one four-wheeler; all valued at around Rs 10 lakhs.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor