Goa CM Pramod Sawant extends New Year's greetings

Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Saturday extended his best wishes and greetings to the people of the state on the New Year 2023.

In an official statement, Chief Minister said, "It is time to reflect on what we have done during the past year. Let us embrace the lessons learnt in the past year and keep our spirits up, determination unshaken, strengthen our resilience and look forward to a gracious year ahead."

"The State government has been implementing developmental programmes in an innovative way for the welfare of the people year after year. Let us march forward towards development in the upcoming year," he said.

CM Sawant also urged the people to strive towards new and better goals.

"Let's pause, reflect, and welcome the New Year 2023. May the New Year bring joy, prosperity, and happiness to all," he concluded.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor