Goa CM Pramod Sawant launches Purple Fest logo

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launched logo of Purple Fest at a function held in Manohar Parrikar Memorial Hall of Sanjay Centre for Education, Porvorim on Tuesday.

According to officials, the three-day event is to kick start in January, 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that the Goa Government is delighted to introduce Purple Fest - Celebrating Diversity, a first-of-its-kind inclusive festival that embraces, expresses and celebrates persons with disabilities.

Others present on the occassion were Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phaldesai, Sidharth Cuncolienkar, Chairman of Sanjay School, Gurudas Pawaskar, Commissioner of Goa State, Hema Sardessai, Shri Taha I. Haaziq, Secretary, State Commission For Persons with Disabilities and Nital Amonkar, Member Secretary, Sanjay School.

"Government will try to work hard to make the important places as well as some beaches accessible to Divyangs during purple fest. He complimented the organizers for organising this unique event in Goa. He urge PwDs and Persons with no disability to come and witness first of its kind inclusive fest as well as to experience the beauty of the state," said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government is committed to ensuring that persons with disabilities have an inclusive, accessible, and equitable future in society.

"Government will provide 100 per cent facilities to the Divyangs in the State. He said Government will leave no stone unturned to supply requisite basic amenities to Divyangs. He appealed the organizers to make this event a permanent festival in the State like IFFI," said Sawant.

He further added that the government will start sign language course in next year for the special people, which he assured to public.

The event was organised by the Office of State Commission for Persons with Disabilities Goa in collaboration with Directorate of Social Welfare and Entertainment Society of Goa, as per officials.

Speaking on the occassion Subhash Faldessai said, "purple fest will be different type of festival for which entire country is anxiously waiting for fest to happen. He said till date 2,000 entries has been registered and he expect more than 5,000 delegates for this mesmorising fest."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor