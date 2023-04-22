Goa CM to celebrate his 50th birthday addressing public grievances as part of 'Swayampurna Mitra' initiative

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 22 : Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant will address public grievances as part of the 'Swayampurna Mitra' initiative on his 50th birthday on April 24.

Chief Minister Sawant will begin his day at 8:30 am by offering prayers at the Shree Lairai Devi Temple at Shrigao in Bicholim followed by a visit to the house of Jayanti Satardekar, a beneficiary of Atmrbhar Bharat, Swayampurna Goa initiative at Assonora at 9 am.

CM's further itinerary includes a visit to the Village Panchayat of Saligao at 10:30 am where he will interact with all the municipalities and panchayats through a live session from 10:45 am to 11 am. From 11 am onwards, he will address public grievances in the role of a Swayampurna Mitra. During his visit, he will hand over sanction orders to beneficiaries under Atmrbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa, and also distribute fertilizers, seeds, saplings, and other agricultural items. CM will visit the Milagres church at Saligao at 12:30 pm following the village panchayat visit.

The Chief Minister will attend 'Siksha Sangam', a skilling, reskilling and upskilling initiative under the Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship at 3 pm. He will also launch a booklet by the Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship which will be followed by a signing of an MoU with L and T, Daikin and Abhinav Institute. At the occasion, he will also distribute job offer letters from the pharmaceutical sector to selected candidates along with 50 apprenticeship letters to young candidates.

Chief Minister Sawant will be available to address concerns and meet people at the BJP office from 4 pm onwards. At 7:30 pm, the Chief Minister will perform a pooja at Shree Radhakrishna Temple at Sankhali after which he will be present to meet the people at the temple premises.

