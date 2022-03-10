Goa Election Results 2022: Fadnavis's strategy successful; BJP in Goa moving towards majority

Counting of votes polled in the February 14 elections in Goa got underway here, a process which will decide the fate of 301 candidates who are vying for 40 Assembly seats in the state.

BJP is leading with 21 seats and Congress with 12 seats. TMC is also leading in 5 seats. The counting of votes started at 8 in the morning. In Goa, there is a major battle between the Congress and the BJP. Initial results showed that the Congress was in the lead. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), the oldest party in Goa, was the focus of all political parties. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that if the BJP needed some votes to reach a majority, we would join hands with the MGP. (Goa Election 2022)

In Goa, the BJP had appointed Devendra Fadnavis in charge of elections. Devendra Fadnavis devised a strategy to get BJP majority in Goa which seems to be a success now. Commenting on the results of this election, Girish Mahajan said that the BJP government will come to Goa. There is nothing wrong with that. The number will be more or less. But he has expressed confidence that there will be a BJP government in Goa.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant continues to trail in Saquelim constituency while Congress leader Dharmesh Saglani takes lead from the seat. BJP is leading in 18 seats, Congress in 12, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak in 5, Aam Aadmi Party in 1, Independent candidates in 2 as per early Election Commission trends.