Goa: Former Minister Pacheco Demands Cancellation of Environment Minister's Citizenship

Panaji: Former ministry Mickyy Pacheco has demanded passport officials to cancel Environment Minister Alexio Sequeira's passport in 15 days. In a conference held at Azad Maidan, Pacheco revealed that in the letter he wrote to passport officers to cancel Sequeira's citizenship. If the cancellation does not happen in 15 days, further steps will be taken.

Alexio Sequeira has recently joined CM Dr Pramod Sawant's cabinet as Environment Minister. Pacheco has alleged that Sequeira was born in Kenya but has claimed to have Portugal as his place of birth.

Pacheco said that laws should apply to everyone equally. Just like people who lose their Indian citizenship for having passports of other nationalities, Alexio Sequeira's citizenship should also be canceled, clamoured Pacheco.