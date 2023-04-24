Goa Forward writes to Centre seeking reservation for ST community

Panaji, April 24 Goa Forward Party chief and MLA Vijai Sardesai has written to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju demanding reservation for Scheduled Tribes community in Goa Legislative Assembly.

Sardesai said that the Centre should take all necessary steps to grant reservation to the ST community.

Earlier, leaders of the ST community had met Sardesai and had asked him to raise the issue. Sardesai had also raised the issue in the state Assembly session.

"You are aware that while Article 330 of the Constitution of India provides for reservation of seats for Scheduled Tribes in the House of the People, Article 332 provides for reservation of seats for Scheduled Tribes in the Legislative Assemblies of the states. In this context, I would like to place on record the demand of Goa's Scheduled Tribes for political reservation for them in the House of the People, and the Legislative Assembly of Goa," Sardesai stated in a letter.

"In the year 2003, three communities, namely Gawda, Kunbi and Velip, were added to the existing list of Scheduled Tribes of Goa, increasing the population of Scheduled tribes considerably, with the total tally of Scheduled Tribe communities in Goa reaching 8 per cent. As per the 20ll census, the population of Scheduled Tribes in Goa is 10.23 per cent. However, even after 20 years, they are deprived of political reservation both in the House of the People and the Legislative Assembly of the State," it further said.

Sardesai has demanded to constitute the Delimitation Commission for the purpose of delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies in the state of Goa.

"Send government recommendation to the Hon'ble President of India for promulgation of Ordinance in the lines of the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies (third), Ordinance, 2013," the letter stated.

