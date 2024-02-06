Goa High Court quashes summons issued to Kejriwal

Panaji, Feb 6 The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday quashed summons issued to AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal over his speech during the 2017 Assembly elections.

Speaking to IANS, AAP Goa President Amit Palekar said, “The Election Commission had registered a complaint at Mapusa police station in 2017. The Goa High Court has set aside the summons issued by the JMFC, Mapusa.”

On November 28, last year, the local court in Goa issued summons to Arvind Kejriwal to remain present on November 29 in connection with the alleged violation of code of conduct.

The lawyer, representing Kejriwal, had sought time from the court to study the documents.

Judicial Magistrate First Class, Mapusa had issued summons to Kejriwal to answer alleged violation of Section 123 (1) of Representation of People’s Act and Section 171 B, 171 (E) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Palekar said that the matter was fixed before the JMFC, Mapusa on February 12.

