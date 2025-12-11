Goa inferno: Ajay Gupta, sleeping partner of Luthra brothers, sent to 7 days police custody

Panaji, Dec 11 Delhi-based businessman Ajay Gupta, one of the co-owners of the fire-devastated ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Goa, has now been sent to seven days of police custody for further investigation.

Advocate Rohan Dessai, representing Gupta, said: "Ajay Gupta is fully cooperating with the investigation. The Goa Police had sought 10 days of custody, but the court granted seven days. The investigation is ongoing, so at this stage, I cannot comment on his role."

The Goa Police arrested Gupta, a sleeping partner of club owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, on Wednesday.

With Gupta’s arrest, the total number of people taken into custody in the case has now risen to six, police officials said.

Earlier in the day, the Luthra brothers, who left India shortly after a massive fire at their Goa nightclub claimed 25 lives, were taken into custody in Thailand.

The two, known for operating the Romeo Lane restaurant chain in several cities across four countries, reportedly flew to Phuket just hours after the tragedy at their establishment, ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’, located in Arpora, North Goa.

They are facing charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, along with serious allegations of negligence. Indian agencies are expected to formally request their deportation so that they can be tried in Goa, according to NDTV.

Earlier in the day, the passports of the Luthra brothers were suspended, officials said.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Central government or any appointed officer has the authority to suspend passports in accordance with Section 10A of the Passports Act, 1967.

Individuals whose passports have been suspended are not permitted to travel out of the country using that passport.

Passports are frequently suspended in criminal matters, and restoring them requires fulfilling legal requirements or court stipulations. The next step, as per sources, will likely involve the cancellation of their passports.

According to NDTV sources, the Luthra brothers are expected to be deported within 24 hours.

Indian officials are currently heading to Thailand to bring back the Luthra brothers.

The blaze erupted late Saturday night while the club was hosting a music event with nearly 100 attendees, many of whom were tourists. Videos from the evening show performers entertaining the crowd with Bollywood numbers. The use of electric firecrackers during the show is suspected to have sparked the inferno.

The nightclub quickly turned into a deadly trap due to extensive use of flammable decor and a blatant disregard for fire safety protocols. Officials found no working fire extinguishers or alarm systems on site. Compounding the disaster was the narrow approach road that prevented fire engines from reaching the venue; they had to be stationed nearly 400 metres away, delaying rescue efforts and making firefighting extremely difficult.

