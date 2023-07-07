Goa: NCW organises seminar to spread awareness on human trafficking

Pernem (Goa) [India], July 7 : The National Commission for Women (NCW), in collaboration with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), organised a seminar, on Friday, to raise awareness on the pressing issue of anti-human trafficking.

The event was attended by senior officers and officials of CISF Manohar International Airport (MOPA) Airport, the State government, Goa Police and civil society representatives, according to the official statement.

As per the official statement, During the seminar, Rekha Sharma, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, delivered a powerful address highlighting the urgent need to address human trafficking comprehensively.

She emphasised understanding the various forms of trafficking, unravelling the intricate networks involved, identifying the causes of vulnerability, and exposing the methods employed by traffickers to lure women and girls.

The Chairperson-NCW also underscored the ongoing rescue efforts and emphasised the critical role that CISF can play in curbing human trafficking.

"Expressing her gratitude to the National Commission for Women for taking this crucial initiative, Ranjita Pai, Chairperson of the State Commission for Women (Goa) addressed the audience. She commended the collaborative efforts of NCW and CISF in combating human trafficking and reiterated the significance of such programs in safeguarding the rights and well-being of potential victims", said the official statement.

During the seminar, it was announced that the program with CISF is being conducted for the first time in Goa. It is expected that the CISF personnel from Goa will set an example for their counterparts deployed at airports across the country, showcasing the effectiveness of the collaborative initiative.

Adding further, the statement said, "A technical session featured enlightening addresses by Veerendra Mishra, IPS, AIG (Assistant Inspector General of Police) SISF, Bhopal, and Amit Rana, Deputy Commandant of the CISF unit at ASG MOPA Airport. Their insights focussed on the identification of traffickers and the imperative task of rescuing victims at airports."

While the National Commission for Women continues its relentless work on initiatives addressing human trafficking, the indispensable role of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in supporting law enforcement officials for the rescue and rehabilitation of trafficked victims was highlighted during the seminar, as per the official statement.

Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of the NCW, called upon all concerned authorities to become "Ambassadors of Anti-Human Trafficking" and emphasised the necessity of collective action and collaboration in eradicating this grave issue.

