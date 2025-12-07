Goa Nightclub Fire: 'Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa,' says CM Pramod Sawant after the Cylinder Blast in Baga

Describing the incident as a tragic moment for the state, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant assured immediate action against those responsible for the fire, suspected to have started due to a cylinder explosion, which claimed 25 lives early Sunday morning. Initially, authorities reported 23 deaths, but the toll later increased. He posted on X saying, “Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people. I am deeply grieved and offer my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families in this hour of unimaginable loss.” Sawant added that he visited the site and ordered a thorough inquiry to verify compliance with fire safety norms and construction rules. He stressed that strict action will follow, stating, “Those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law- any negligence will be dealt with firmly.”

During his visit, Sawant further remarked, "The incident is very unfortunate for a tourism state like Goa. The people who run such things illegally, and a fire incident occurred... 23 people have lost their lives…” Meanwhile, Goa police chief Alok Kumar said the alert was received shortly after midnight. “An unfortunate incident occurred in a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora. At 12.04 am, the police control room received information about a fire, and the police, fire brigade, and ambulances were rushed to the spot. The fire is now under control, and all the bodies have been recovered. The total death count is 23... The police will investigate the cause of this incident, and we will take action based on the findings,” he told ANI. Reports identified the venue as Birch by Romeo Lane. Several injured individuals were transported to nearby hospitals as emergency teams worked overnight to manage the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the tragedy, sharing his condolences through a message on X: “The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected.” The Goa Chief Minister later confirmed that the Prime Minister spoke to him directly regarding the situation and added, “The Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji, spoke to me regarding the tragic fire incident at Arpora, and I apprised him of the current situation on the ground. The Government of Goa is extending all assistance to the affected families, during this difficult time.”