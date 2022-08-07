Goa: Organic food festival held as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations

An Organic Food Festival was organised by the Institute of Hotel Management and Ministry of Tourism (Western Region office) today as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State for Tourism and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shripad, inaugurates the 'Organic Food Festival'. State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, Ravi Dhawan (Secretary) and Regional Director Shri Venakatesan were also presented there.

The programme was organised by the students of different centres of IHM, especially from Ahemdabad, Bhopal and Goa itself.

A day long organic food festival was full of activities and at least 25 different stalls were displayed there.

Regional Director of India Tourism Mumbai, Mr. D. Venkatesan said, "Ministry of tourism is happy to support this unique event, held for the very first time in the state. Goa is known for its cuisines and this type of initiatives are always welcomed by the administration."

"We wish that we will take this initiative at a larger scale where the public is also involved," he added.

"This is a very good initiative that the IHM is promoting organic food and other institutes should also follow this. This organic food festival should be conducted everywhere every month so that people get aware of their well-being," Union minister Shripad Yesso Naik said.

This event was organised as a part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

( With inputs from ANI )

