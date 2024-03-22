Goa Police Arrests Suspect with Foreign Drugs Worth Rs 1.85 Lakh

A suspect from West Bengal was arrested with foreign drugs worth Rs 1.85 lakh in a raid near the Calangute bus stand by the Crime Branch of the Goa Police. The man had reached the bus stand with the drugs before the rush of people and at a time when the police force is most likely to relaxed, i.e. around 4 am.

The name of the suspect is Alimu Mandal (20) and from him 1. 8.133 grams of heroin drug worth Rs 1. 85 lakh has been seized. The crime branch received information from the detectives that a person would come to Calangute area on the night of Thursday, 21st to smuggle drugs. So, the police had laid a trap to catch him.

A team of police constables Sandeep Madkaikar, Nityanand Halrnakar, constables Sandesh Kamble, Saimulla Makander, Swapnil Seeme Purushkar, Sudesh Madkar under the leadership of inspector Nitin Halrnakar kept a secret watch there since late night on Friday, 22nd. A trap was laid near the Calangute bus stand between 4 am. At that time, a suspicious youth was detained. After questioning him, the police became suspicious and searched him. During this search, 8.133 grams of heroin drugs worth Rs 1.85 lakh were found in his possession. He has been arrested and a case has been registered against him.