Goa Police files charge sheet against Poonam Pandey
By IANS | Published: May 31, 2022 12:18 PM 2022-05-31T12:18:10+5:30 2022-05-31T12:40:42+5:30
Panaji, May 31 Goa Police has filed a charge sheet against actress Poonam Pandey in an obscenity case allegedly involving a nude shoot at a picturesque dam in Goa two years ago.
She was booked in November 2020 for allegedly shooting an obscene video at the Chapoli dam in Canacona.
"We filed a charge sheet against Poonam Pandey last week. After admission of the case, the local court will issue summons to her," a senior police official told .
Following the outcry by locals in Canacona against the shoot, the state's Department of Home had suspended the then police inspector over the issue.
