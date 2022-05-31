Goa Police files charge sheet against Poonam Pandey

Panaji, May 31 Goa Police has filed a charge sheet against actress Poonam Pandey in an obscenity case allegedly involving a nude shoot at a picturesque dam in Goa two years ago.

She was booked in November 2020 for allegedly shooting an obscene video at the Chapoli dam in Canacona.

"We filed a charge sheet against Poonam Pandey last week. After admission of the case, the local court will issue summons to her," a senior police official told .

Following the outcry by locals in Canacona against the shoot, the state's Department of Home had suspended the then police inspector over the issue.

