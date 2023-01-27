Goa Police intensify night patrolling for women's safety

Panaji, Jan 27 In a bid to curb street crimes and to increase safety for women, the Goa Police on Friday announced a special four-wheeler patrol 'Operation Jagruti' in the state's north district.

North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan told media persons that night patrolling will be intensified under this initiative.

"This exercise includes 38 Jagrut North District vehicles having 100 staff deployed from North District and other various units. There are 10 vital routes identified along with additional 40 internal routes in North Goa District in which these vehicles will be patrolling daily from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.," he said.

Valsan said that besides this, they will attend to all the other calls received from the control room.

"The main intention of this exercise is to assist and help any distressed woman and child during odd hours," he said.

