Goa records 72.52 pc voter turnout

Panaji, May 7 Goa has recorded 72.52 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm in two constituencies of the Lok Sabha election.

Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik, BJP’s candidate from North Goa, said people would elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third term.

“There is joy among voters to see Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the third time,” Naik said.

BJP MLA and former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat said that BJP candidates will win with a good margin.

Congress Senior leader Girish Chodankar said that higher voting turnout suggests that people have vented their anger against the BJP.

“This is voting against PM Modi, the state government and the candidates they have fielded. It is clear that the Congress will win. Even in North Goa, we will win,” he said, adding that such huge voting is not often witnessed during the Lok Sabha elections.

Chodankar claimed that even the BJP leaders and workers have voted for Congress. “I got phone calls from BJP leaders saying they have voted for us,” he said.

AAP President Amit Palyekar said that it is a good sign that people have come out in large numbers to exercise their voting rights.

Chief Electoral Office, Goa had set up a total of 1,725 polling stations across the state, with 863 stationed in North Goa and 862 in South Goa, ensuring accessible voting opportunities for all eligible citizens.

--IANS

sbk/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor