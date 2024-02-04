Goa Resort Owners Booked After Italian Ambassador's Wife Injured in Fireworks

The owner of a Goa resort is facing charges after the wife of the Italian ambassador to India sustained a head injury from fireworks launched from the beach-facing facility. The incident occurred on January 1 during the New Year celebrations at Ashvem beach in North Goa.

Police registered an FIR on Friday (February 2) after Honorary Vice Consul of Italy in Goa, Shrinivas Dempo, lodged a complaint. The case was registered under Section 338 (Causing grievous hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code," PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

According to the FIR, the owner had allowed the launching of fireworks from the premises of the resort. Paola Ferri, wife of Vincenzo de Luca, the Ambassador of Italy to India and Nepal, suffered a head injury after she was struck by fireworks.

"We will record a statement of the victim and initiate further process. We are yet to arrest the owner of the resort," the officer added."