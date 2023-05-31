Goa state formation day celebrated in Maharashtra Raj Bhavan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 : Goa State Foundation Day was celebrated on Tuesday at Maharashtra Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais presided over the event at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

The Goa State Formation Day was celebrated as part of the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative of the central government.

The Governor felicitated eminent personalities hailing from Goa, including social worker Dr Armida Fernandez, vocalist Ajit Kadkade, Devki Pandit, playback singer Sudesh Bhosle, Ashank Desai, Deepa Suhas Awchat, Suman Ramesh Tulsiani and President of 'Aami Goenkar' Mohan Sanjhgiri.

A cultural programme comprising songs and dance of Goa was presented by 'Aami Goenkar' on the occasion.

Dr Ghanashyam Borkar recited the poems of 'Bakibab' B.B. Borkar, while Shakuntala Barne performed popular folk songs.

Earlier on Monday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended his greetings and wishes to the Goans across the globe on the auspicious occasion of Goa's 36th Statehood Day, an official statement said.

In his message to the people of the state, CM Pramod Sawant said, "The journey towards statehood started with the Opinion Poll in 1967, which decided to maintain Goa as a separate and distinct State. May 30 is indeed a memorable day in the glorious political history of Goa, as it was on this day in 1987 when Goa became a full-fledged 25th State of the Indian Union. This day is a result of the struggle by Goans to protect their identity."

"Goa is a land of scenic beauty and warm-hearted people. The State is enriching India's development path in many sectors. The State is full of opportunities and it is flourishing in all directions. It was the dedication and contributions of people which made it possible for Goa to achieve various developmental projects and programmes that are being initiated and implemented by the state Government," the Goa CM added.

"On this historic occasion, let us remember and bow down to all the leaders, intellectuals and the people of Goa who have contributed towards the attainment of Statehood. On this day, let us resolve, rededicate ourselves to make Goa 'Swayampurna' and to achieve progress and development in all the spheres in a self-reliant manner," he added.

Goa celebrates its Statehood Day annually on May 30.

