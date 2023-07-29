Gogi gang member apprehended after shootout in Delhi

New Delhi, July 29 A 23-year-old member of infamous Jitender Gogi gang was nabbed after an exchange of fire in outernorth Delhi area, a Delhi Police official said on Saturday.

The criminal sustained bullet injury on his right leg, the official added.

The accused has been identified as Pawan, a.k.a Poona, a resident of district Sonipat in Haryana.

Sharing the details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said that on Friday, they received specific information about a person from the Gogi Gang involved in extortion and robberies in the area.

"Thereafter, a police team swiftly swung into action and reached the gas agency, DSIDC, on the road going from Lal Flats to Bawana, where a trap was set to apprehend the suspect," said the DCP.

After some time, a person was spotted riding a motorcycle from Lal Flats to Bawana road. He was asked to stop, but he attempted to escape by speeding his bike, leading to his bike skidding.

"He whipped out a pistol and fired one round at the police. The suspect then fired one more round at the police party, who retaliated in self-defence, resulting in the suspect getting shot in his right leg. He was overpowered and taken to the hospital," said the official.

"One pistol, two empty rounds, one live cartridge, and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from his possession," added the DCP.

