Gold in Dubai Cheaper Than India: Pricing, Rules, and Import Limits Explained

In India, gold holds exceptional significance both culturally and financially. Despite prices soaring into the lakhs, the demand for gold jewelry and bars remains consistently high. At the same time, Dubai, often referred to as the city of gold, attracts Indian buyers due to its vast selection and seemingly lower prices. Many wonder whether gold is genuinely cheaper in Dubai and what factors contribute to this perception. To understand this better, it is essential to examine Dubai’s gold pricing, import systems, and the regulations Indian travelers must follow when bringing gold back home.

Why is gold cheaper in Dubai than India?

Dubai does not have gold mines of its own, yet its markets are filled with gold items. This is because gold is imported from countries such as Africa, Turkey, Switzerland, and Russia. After being refined, the gold is distributed to major consumers like India and China. The primary reason gold is cheaper in Dubai is due to the absence of GST. Instead, a 5 percent VAT is levied, which can be refunded through tax-free shopping. On July 23, 2025, gold was approximately 365 rupees cheaper per gram in Dubai compared to its price in India.

Understanding gold purity standards: carats explained

In Dubai, gold purity is measured in carats, just as it is in India. Twenty-four carat gold is 99.9 percent pure, making it ideal for investment, but not for daily wear. Twenty-two carat gold contains two parts of other metals, making it stronger and suitable for jewelry. Indian buyers usually prefer 22-carat gold for ornaments. When shopping in Dubai, it is important to confirm the carat rating, especially if you intend to use the gold for traditional Indian designs. Most reputed stores in Dubai offer documentation to certify the gold’s purity and authenticity.

Customs rules for bringing gold in India from Dubai

Indians returning from abroad must comply with specific customs regulations regarding gold imports. Those who have stayed overseas for a minimum of six months are allowed to bring up to one kilogram of gold, including jewelry and bars, after declaring it and paying applicable customs duties. Women are allowed to carry up to 40 grams (valued around one lakh rupees) duty-free, while men can bring in up to 20 grams (worth about fifty thousand rupees) without any taxes. Children under the age of 15 are also permitted to carry up to 40 grams duty-free.

Customs duty rates based on gender of traveller

The customs duties applied to gold vary based on the traveler’s gender and the weight of the gold being carried. The current rates are structured as follows: three percent duty is applicable for men carrying 20 to 50 grams and for women or children carrying 40 to 100 grams. Six percent is charged for men carrying 50 to 100 grams, and for women or children carrying 100 to 200 grams. For any quantity beyond these limits, a ten percent duty applies. Commercial imports attract additional taxes such as GST, IGST, and AIDC.

Must-knowtipsforbuyinggoldinDubai

While Dubai offers more competitive prices, buyers should remain cautious and verify authenticity before purchasing. Always buy from certified jewelers and ask for a fineness certificate issued by the Dubai Central Laboratory Department. This document assures the buyer that the gold is genuine and meets quality standards. Retain all purchase receipts, as they may be required when passing through customs in India. Avoid purchasing from street vendors or unverified sources. If eligible, opt for tax-free counters to reclaim VAT. Following these practices will help ensure a smooth and beneficial gold shopping experience in Dubai.