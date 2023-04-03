Gold man of Bihar visits Vidhan Sabha in Patna

Patna, April 3 Prem Singh, better known as the 'gold man' of Bihar, visited the Vidhan Sabha here on Monday to watch the proceedings of the House.

Prem Singh is known for his unique style of wearing gold ornaments weighing 5 kg on his body. His eye-catching hobby attracts many people, who surrounding him to take selfies with him, especially girls and women. And Prem Singh also doesn't disappoint anyone who wants a selfie with him.

Given the frequent cases of robbery in Bihar, it surprises many as to how Prem Singh roams around freely with so much gold jewellery on his body.

"Some criminals had looted my jewellery about a year ago, but I am not afraid of them. I am passionate about gold ornaments. My love for gold started when I was just 20 years old. I am 38 now, but my attraction for gold ornaments remains the same," Prem Singh said while interacting with mediapersons here.

A native of Basopur village in Bhojpur district, Prem Singh is a building contractor by professon.

