Gold merchant robbed of Rs 1L in Bihar

Patna, Aug 12 Unidentified men robbed a gold merchant of cash and jewellery worth Rs one lakh at gunpoint in Jagdishpur village in Bihar's Buxar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred late on Friday night when the merchant, who was returning home on a bike after closing his shop, was intercepted by accused and looted.

The faces of the accused were covered with towel, as per description provided by the victim.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the victims.

