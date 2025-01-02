Gold Price Today: 24-Carat Gold Hits Rs 76,769 Per 10 Grams

Gold and silver prices have continued their upward trend as the new year begins. On Thursday, January 2, 24-carat gold saw an increase of Rs 186, reaching Rs 76,769 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver prices surged by Rs 852 per kilogram, with the average price standing at Rs 86,907 per kg. These rates, as announced by the IBJN, do not include GST. Prices may vary slightly, with a potential difference of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 depending on the city.

The India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), a 104-year-old organization, plays a crucial role in announcing gold prices twice a day—once in the afternoon and again in the evening. These rates, as per various notifications from the Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India, serve as the benchmark for sovereign and bond issuances. With offices in 29 states, the IBJA is closely integrated with all government agencies.

Currently, gold is priced Rs 2,912 lower, and silver is Rs 11,433 cheaper than their respective all-time highs. On October 30, gold was trading at Rs 79,681 per 10 grams, while silver was at Rs 98,340 per kilogram.

Today, the prices of various gold variants have seen a rise. The price of 23-carat gold has increased by Rs 186, reaching Rs 76,462 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold rose by Rs 170 to Rs 70,320, and 18-carat gold saw an increase of Rs 143, reaching Rs 57,577 per 10 grams. The price of 14-carat gold also went up by Rs 108, now priced at Rs 44,910.