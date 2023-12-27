Gold prices increased by 8 thousand in a year, adding to 65 thousand including GST

Nagpur: The market price of 10 grams of pure gold has increased by 8,700 rupees, and the rate has spiked by 3%, making it 65,300 rupees. Gold sellers state that the surging prices have led to customers buying only for investment or important occasions. In comparison, on 26th December 2022, pure gold was at 54,700 rupees. By 26th December 2023 the price rate had been increased by 8,700 rupees rates reached 63,400. With 3% GST, the rate reached at 65,300 on the 26th.



The first week of December saw tremendous fluctuations in gold prices. On the first half of 4th December, the price of gold barring GST was at 64,300 rupees. Then the rate dropped to 63,800 rupees. The same reduction was seen in the silver rate, the first half's rate stood at 79,300 rupees whereas it dropped to 77,600 in the evening. On the 5th, both Gold and Silver experienced a rate drop at 62,800 rupees and 76,100 rupees respectively. In November, 10 gms gold was at 60,500 and Silver was at 71,900 rupees; whereas in July the gold prices were at 58,700 and Silver was at 70,200 rupees.

Gold-Silver Rates:

26th December 2022: 54,700; 68,300

1st July 2023: 58,700; 70,200

26th July 2023: 63,400; 75,500

(3% GST exclusive)