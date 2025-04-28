Gold Rate on April 28, 2025: Prices Drop Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya; Check Rates in Metro Cities

As of Monday, April 28, ahead of the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, which will be celebrated on April 30, gold prices in major Indian cities have remained relatively stable, with some regions witnessing minor fluctuations. This year, the festival coincides with important astrological events, further increasing the demand for gold as a symbol of prosperity and good luck.

As Akshaya Tritiya approaches, many people are considering buying gold either for long-term investment or as part of their traditional celebrations. Given the current price trends and the possibility of price fluctuations in the coming days, it might be an opportune time to make such purchases.

Gold prices have declined in the domestic market on Monday morning, April 28, due to easing trade tensions between the US and other countries. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 95,340, while 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 90,800. On Akshaya Tritiya, buying gold and silver is believed to bring auspiciousness and prosperity into life.

Gold Prices in Other Metro Cities on April 28, 2025 (per gram):

City 22 Carat Gold Rate on April 28 24 Carat Gold Rate on April 28 Delhi Rs 9,016 Rs 9,830 Mumbai Rs 9,001 Rs 9,820 Ahmedabad Rs 9,006 Rs 9,825 Chennai Rs 9,001 Rs 9,821 Kolkata Rs 9,001 Rs 9,820 Lucknow Rs 9,016 Rs 9,830 Bengaluru Rs 9,001 Rs 9,820 Jaipur Rs 9,016 Rs 9,830 Patna Rs 9,016 Rs 9,830 Bhubaneswar Rs 9,001 Rs 9,820 Hyderabad Rs 9,001 Rs 9,820

These prices show a slight decline compared to the previous week, reflecting a minor drop in gold rates. Despite this, the demand for gold remains strong due to the upcoming festival and favourable astrological alignment. It is worth noting that gold prices may vary slightly between cities due to factors such as local taxes, transportation costs, and fluctuating demand. Therefore, it is advisable to check with local jewellers for the most accurate and up-to-date prices.