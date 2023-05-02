Gold worth Rs 16.5 lakh concealed inside chocolates seized at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 2 : Foiling a smuggling bid, Hyderabad Customs seized gold worth Rs 16.5 lakh from two passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport who were coming from Dubai on Tuesday.

Based on passenger profiling, the Customs Air Intelligence team of Hyderabad Customs intercepted two passengers who arrived from Dubai by flight no EK-526 which landed at 8 am on Tuesday.

On searching the bags of the passengers, it was found that gold was concealed inside chocolates which were wrapped inside chocolate covers. A total of 13 small cut pieces of gold were found inside the chocolates carried in the carton box. The gold seized weighed around 269 gm having a value worth Rs 16.5 lakh.

Further investigation is in progress.

