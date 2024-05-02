Goldy Brar Death: Gangster Behind Sidhu Moosewala’s Murder Still Alive, Say Reports

Yesterday reports surfaced online about Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster alleged to be the mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala being shot dead in the US. However, according to the latest updates from IANS, the gangster is still alive.

The Fresno Police Department in California refuted reports that one of the two individuals involved in the shooting incident was gangster Goldy Brar. Lieutenant William J. Dooley clarified in an emailed statement, saying, "If you are inquiring because of the online chatter claiming that the shooting victim is ‘Goldy Brar,’ we can confirm that this is absolutely not true."

Also Read: Gangster Goldy Brar Shot Dead: Sidhu Moosewala Murder Accused and Key Aide of Lawrence Bishnoi Killed, Say Reports

He added, "We have received inquiries from around the world this morning as a result of misinformation being spread on social media and online news agencies. We are not sure who started this rumor, but it caught on and spread like wildfire. But again, it isn’t true. The victim is definitely not Goldy." The identities of the two individuals who were attacked have not been disclosed by the police yet. One of them passed away at a hospital later, while the other was discharged after receiving treatment. Goldy had been reportedly hiding in Canada for an extended period and was among Canada’s 25 most wanted criminals. Earlier this year, Goldy, whose real name was Satinderjit Singh, was declared a terrorist under India’s stringent anti-terrorism law UAPA. Interpol also issued a Red Corner Notice against him along with a non-bailable warrant.