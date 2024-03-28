Good Friday 2024 Holiday: What's Open and Closed During the Long Weekend

Indian stock, bond, and commodity markets will remain shut on Friday, March 29, on account of Good Friday. Trading on the stock exchanges BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE), the commodity exchanges MCX and NCDEX, and the bond markets will resume on Monday, April 1.

Banks will remain closed on March 29 in many states to mark Good Friday. In March 2024, banks across states were closed for 14 days, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list. The list included all Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, public holidays and regional holidays as well. Regional holidays are decided as per states and may differ throughout the country. RBI categorises holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Banks are closed in all states except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Srinagar on Good Friday. In all other states, Banks will be closed for Good Friday.As the fiscal year ends, the Government of India requested all bank branches handling government receipts and payments to stay open for business on March 31, the Reserve Bank of India said.