“Good Governance, Development Have Won”: PM Modi After NDA’s Impressive Performance in Bihar Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the NDA's impressive performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections as the "victory of good governance, development, public welfare and social justice" and vowed to work with renewed vigour for the state's progress. In a series of posts on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Victory of good governance has been achieved. Victory of development has been achieved. Victory of the spirit of public welfare has been achieved. Victory of social justice has been achieved. My deepest gratitude to the family members of Bihar, who have blessed the NDA with a historic and unprecedented victory in the 2025 assembly elections. This resounding public mandate will empower us to serve the people and work with new resolve for Bihar."

PM Modi said the people of Bihar reposed faith in the NDA after witnessing its track record and vision for the state. "The NDA has ensured all-round development of the state. The people have given us a massive majority after witnessing our track record and our vision to take the state to new heights. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji and our NDA family colleagues Chirag Paswan ji, Jitan Ram Manjhi ji, and Upendra Kushwaha ji for this resounding victory," he posted.

Appreciating the hard work of party workers, the Prime Minister said, "I express my gratitude to each worker of the NDA, who have worked tirelessly. They went among the public, presented our development agenda, and firmly countered every lie of the opposition. I appreciate them from the bottom of my heart!" Looking ahead, PM Modi promised focused efforts on infrastructure, culture and empowerment of youth and women in Bihar.

"In the coming times, we will actively work towards the development of Bihar, giving a new identity to the infrastructure here and the culture of the state. We will ensure that the youth power and women's power here get ample opportunities for a prosperous life," he added. As of the Election Commission, as of now, the BJP has won 30 seats and is leading on 61. The JDU has won 19, LJP(RV) 2, HAM 1.

The RJD has also won 5 seats and is leading on 20 others. The Congress has won 1, AIMIM 4 and CPI (ML)(L) 1, According to data from the Election Commission of India, the NDA has surpassed the majority mark and is now leading in 197 of the 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly. The NDA's performance in Bihar can be attributed to the strong show by major parties like BJP and JD(U) with comprehensive support from Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha. It's worth noting that Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outnumbering men (71.6% vs 62.8%)