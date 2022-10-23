Goods train derails, Delhi-Howrah route affected

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 23 A goods train carrying an empty wagon from Kanpur station got derailed at Ramwan station near here on Sunday morning.

Eight wagons of the train ran over each other and damaged the tracks, due to which train traffic on Delhi-Howrah route has been affected.

The route of 12 trains including Vande Bharat has been diverted.

The process of clearing the track and repairing the OHE has started.

According to railway spokesman, eight wagons of the train piled on to one another.

Twelve passenger trains, including Vande Bharat Express, have been affected due to the disruption of both the tracks.

Railway engineers have expressed the possibility of resumption of traffic on the route by evening.

