Goods trains collide in West Bengal's Bankura, 12 bogies derailed

Two goods trains collided early Sunday at Ondagram railway station in West Bengal’s Bankura, halting operations on the Kharagpur-Bankura-Adra line of the South Eastern Railway (SEC). No injuries or casualties have been reported, according to officials of the South Eastern Railway.They said one of two goods trains hit the back of the other train leading to significant damage to the involved locomotives and carriages.

According to a statement by railway officials, “Both were empty goods trains and the reason of the accident and how both trains collided is still not clear. The train services in Adra division have been affected by this accident. ADRA Division serves four districts of West Bengal viz. West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia and Burdwan and three districts of Jharkhand viz Dhanbad, Bokaro and Singhbhum and it comes under the south-eastern Railway.”Rail authorities are trying to open the upline as fast as possible as few trains like Purulia Express can move from this section.