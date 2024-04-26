Google Doodle Honors Second Phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 with Voting Symbol

Google commemorates the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 with a special doodle featuring the iconic voting symbol. This artistic tribute highlights the importance of civic participation and democratic values as millions of voters across India head to the polls.

Voting for 88 constituencies in the second phase of polls across 13 states and union territories has begun. Over 1,200 candidates, including 4 candidates from Outer Manipur, are contesting the polls.

At 11 am, 25.1% voter turnout was recorded across 13 states and union territories. Chhattisgarh and Tripura recorded over 35% voter turnout while Maharashtra recorded the lowest turnout at over 18.8% polling. In 2019, over 25.6% polling was recorded in these 88 seats till 11 am.