Goons are hung upside down, given a chilli blast, says UP CM Yogi in Saharanpur poll rally

Saharanpur (UP), April 12 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, while addressing an election rally in Saharanpur on Friday, hit out at the previous governments over the poor law and order situation in the state.

Yogi Adityanath said that his government was taking stern action against rioters in UP.

“Today, rioters are hung upside down and given a blast of chilli powder," Yogi Adityanath said.

The chief minister mounted a scathing attack on the SP, Congress and BSP and said that these parties will be seen during elections only, and will disappear during times of crisis, therefore, people should use their vote very thoughtfully.

He targeted the Opposition for pursuing appeasement politics and added, "Earlier UP governments used to kneel before one religion. Earlier, there used to be migration from UP. There was anarchy in UP. All these things used to happen during the time of the SP and Congress. In the New India, the responsibility of UP has increased in the same way as India's respect in the world has increased. Terrorism and Naxalism have ended in India."

Yogi Adityanath presented the model of a mafia-free and safe UP and warned criminals against posing a threat to society if they valued their lives.

“No one ever thought that daughters and businessmen could venture out at night without worry. We ensure 'Ram Naam Satya (last rites)' for the danger posed to the safety of daughters and businessmen. We live our lives chanting Lord Ram's name. Without Ram, nothing is possible. But when someone poses a threat to the security of society, 'Ram Naam Satya' is also certain," Yogi Adityanath said.

