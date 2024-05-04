Government Lifts Onion Export Ban, Sets Minimum Export Price at USD 550 Per Tonne

The government has decided to lift the ban on onion exports while simultaneously implementing a minimum export price (MEP) of USD 550 per tonne. This decision holds particular importance due to the political sensitivity of the commodity, especially amidst ongoing general elections in the country.

"The export policy of onions is amended from prohibited to free subject to MEP of USD 550 per metric ton with immediate effect and until further orders," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Last night, the government announced a 40 percent duty on onion exports. This action echoes a similar measure taken in August of the previous year, when India imposed a 40 percent export duty on onions, effective until December 31, 2023.