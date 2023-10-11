Govt announces 'Operation Ajay' to evacuate citizens from war-torn Israel

New Delhi, Oct 11 The Central government on Wednesday announced its plan to facilitate return of Indian citizens from war-torn Israel.

The evacuation plan has been named Operation Ajay, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said in a post on 'X'.

"Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return. Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad," Jaishankar said in the post.

More than 3,000 people have been killed in the conflict between Israel and Palestine after the Hamas terrorist group bombed Israel with rockets during the past weekend, leading to retaliatory attacks on Palestine by Tel Aviv.

