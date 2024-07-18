Govt determined to make Gadchiroli Maoist-free, says Maha CM

Mumbai, July 18 After 12 ultras were gunned down by the police in Maharshtra's Gadchiroli, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday that the government was determined to make the district Maoist-free.

He congratulated the Gadchiroli police for the successful operation and Shinde said, "The police action will be a decisive blow to the Naxalite activities in Gadchiroli district. Our policy is to give priority to development and strongly oppose violence. The government is determined to make Gadchiroli district completely Naxal-free.’’

The CM further stated that due to this unparalleled performance of the police force, the security system in the area will be stronger and will help increase the sense of security among the citizens.

CM Shinde congratulated the Superintendent of Police, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Gadchiroli Zone), Inspector General of Police (Anti-Naxal Campaign) and other senior officers over the phone for the successful operation of Gadchiroli Police. He appreciated the bravery of all the participating jawans and wished them well.

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is the Gadchiroli District Guardian Minister, announced a special reward of Rs 51 lakh to the jawans involved in this operation.

On July 17, at around 10 a.m., the 7C 60 Squad under the leadership of the Sub Divisional Police Officer (Operations) launched a special operation on the inputs that 12-15 Maoists were camping near Wandoli village. During this operation, firing continued for more than six hours. Gadchiroli police succeeded in killing 12 Maoists and seized seven automatic weapons, including three AK 47, two INSAS, one carbine and one SLR.

